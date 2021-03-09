ADVERTISEMENT

The Anambra Oxygen Production Plant has achieved its target production of 200 cylinders per day, the Managing Director, Onyekachukwu Ibezim, said on Tuesday in Awka, Anambra State.

Mr Ibezim told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the establishment of the plant two years ago was crucial to the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are producing real time and supplying to government hospitals freely, based on the mandate of Governor Willie Obiano.

“The Teaching Hospital at Amaku is a major beneficiary as we have a major COVID-19 Isolation Centre there.

“Also, getting free supply of oxygen is the Nnamdi Azikiwe Teaching Hospital, Nnewi. The spillover of production goes to private hospitals,” Mr Ibezim said.

Mr Ibezim said the average medical oxygen consumption for a critical COVID-19 patient was very high, ranging from six cylinders to 10 per day in some patients.

“This puts so much pressure on our production, cumulatively,” he said.

There are other patients who require oxygen, apart from those that are down with the viral infection.

Mr Ibezim said his agency planned to increase production beyond the target figure of 200 cylinders per day to meet up with population growth and to address other health issues like Lassa fever.

He said there was need for the replication of oxygen plants in other senatorial districts of the state to reduce the burden on the plant currently in operation.

“We also have a proposal to pipe oxygen from the production plant to designated beds and the emergency centre at the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu Teaching Hospital.

“This means that we won’t move cylinders around anymore. A hospital can also get big cylinders, place them at designated places and pipe oxygen to beds.

“That way, we will not have the challenge of loading and offloading cylinders and also avoid possible damages and explosions that may occur with weak cylinders.

“These are doable and we hope to get there,” Mr Ibezim said.

(NAN)