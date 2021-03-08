ADVERTISEMENT

The National Human Rights Commission in Ebonyi State has called for a better treatment of women in the Nigerian society.

Christopher Okorie, the coordinator of the commission in the state, while enumerating the achievements of the commission during a press briefing on Monday in Abakaliki to mark the International Women’s Day, said women were still being ill-treated by the society.

“You see, most a time, women are being treated as nothing or as an outcast in society and these are caused by the cultural and religious beliefs, and social norms that are already in existence,” Mr Okorie said.

“We have assisted so many women in the protection of their rights in their homes and communities.

“We recovered land property for a lady whose late father left the property for her. The land was seized by her brothers based on traditional law that women do not have the right to inherit property.

“We have been assisting the women as a way of reducing the pain they are going through in society. Sometimes, a woman is abandoned in the hospital by the husband, simply because the woman gave birth to a female child, instead of male.

“We have also settled a case for a woman in Ugwulangwu community, Ohaozara Local Government Area, over inheritance,” the coordinator of the rights commission said.

He said the commission has treated more than 20 cases of gender-based violence in the past two months.

The commission, according to him, was in partnership with organisations like Legal Aid Council, International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), Ministry of Justice in the state, and the Ministry of Women Affairs to protect and enforce human rights in Ebonyi State.

Mr Okorie said the commission would soon embark on a sensitisation campaign in communities in Ebonyi State.

“We shall be meeting with the traditional rulers, village heads for them to understand the laws on human rights,” Mr Okorie added.

(NAN)