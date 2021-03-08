ADVERTISEMENT

Ejuona Obukpa community in Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State, on Monday, dissociated itself from a N100 million suit filed against the University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN).

The plaintiff, Nnemeka Aleke, is seeking N100 million damages from UNN for alleged degradation of the community’s environment by a contractor handling the construction of the university’s 11,900-room hostel.

The contractor is accused of wrongly channeling water into the community.

The suit is pending before Enugu High Court in Nsukka.

But the community, after a meeting of its leaders, on Monday, dissociated themselves from the legal action.

The traditional ruler of Ejuona Obukpa, Matthias Ezea, who addressed reporters after the meeting, described Mr Aleke’s lawsuit as “a deliberate attempt to tarnish the image of the community.”

“This is to tell the public that Aleke is on his own in that suit, because he has no backing of the community to file any suit against UNN and Viagem Property Investment Limited, the contractor constructing students’ hostel for the university.

“There was no time the community contemplated or discussed the issue of dragging UNN and her contractor to court, since there is no quarrel between the community and UNN.

“Since the establishment of UNN in 1960, the Ejuona community has enjoyed cordial relationship with the university,” he said.

The traditional ruler said the community was embarrassed by a recent publication in some sections of the media by Aleke claiming that he filed the suit against UNN on behalf of Ejuona community.

“The plaintiff is on his own and is not acting on behalf of Ejuona community,” the traditional ruler said.

Mr Ezea said Mr Aleke does not hold any position in Ejuona community and, therefore, cannot speak or act on behalf of the community.

The community recently visited the Vice-Chancellor of UNN, Charles Igwe, on the matter, the traditional ruler said.

Fabian Ozioko, the President General of Ejuona Obukpa community, who also spoke on the matter, said he was surprised to hear about the suit.

“As one of the host communities of UNN, we are happy the university is building a hostel for the students. This project will help to solve accommodation problems of the school,” he said.

Mr Ozioko, who was represented by the Vice Chair, Christian Omeje, said the suit was giving the community “a bad image.”

(NAN)