ADVERTISEMENT

The police in Anambra State said they have arrested a 35-year-old man, Kingsley Igwe, for allegedly killing his wife, Onyinye Obi, with a kitchen knife.

The police spokesperson in the state, Haruna Mohammed, disclosed this in a statement made available to reporters in Awka on Thursday.

Mr Mohammed, a chief superintendent of police, said the suspect was arrested on Wednesday at about 4:00 a.m. at his residence at Dueze Str., Otigba, in 3-3 Area by police operatives attached to 3-3 police station.

“Suspect allegedly ran amok in circumstances yet to be ascertained and attacked his wife, one Oyinye Obi, 31, with a kitchen knife and inflicted multiple injuries all over her body.

“Meanwhile, police detectives visited the scene and rushed the victim to Apex hospital for medical attention but was certified dead on arrival by a medical doctor,” the statement said.

Mr Mohammed said the corpse had been deposited at the hospital’s morgue for autopsy while the knife used in perpetrating the act was also recovered and registered as an exhibit.

“The State Commissioner of Police, Mr Monday Kuryas, has directed the DPO of the station to transfer the case to the State CID, Awka, for discreet investigation,” the police spokesperson said.

(NAN)