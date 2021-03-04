ADVERTISEMENT

The Speaker of the Imo House of Assembly, Paul Emeziem (APC, Onuimo), has announced the removal of Uche Ogbuagu (APC, Ikeduru) as the Majority Leader of the House.

The speaker said Mr Ogbuagu would be replaced by the member representing Owerri West, Kanayo Njoku (APC).

He made the announcement during the plenary on Thursday. He also said the APC members in the House have declared support for Governor Hope Uzodimma for his “capacity and sagacity”.

“After a meeting of the APC caucus of the Imo House of Assembly, the members declared unalloyed support for Governor Hope Uzodimma for his capacity and sagacity in the leadership of the APC and the state at large.

“We also want to notify the House that Uche Ogbuagu is now a former Majority Leader while Kanayo Onyemaechi is the current Majority Leader,” the speaker said.

The House thereafter adjourned its sitting to March 9.

(NAN)