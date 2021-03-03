ADVERTISEMENT

The Ebonyi State Government has warned school authorities in the state against the collection of unapproved fees for examinations conducted by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) and the National Examinations Council (NECO).

Onyebuchi Chima, the commissioner for education, gave the warning on Wednesday in Abakaliki at a meeting with school proprietors and principals.

The meeting was attended by members and executives of the National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS) and leaders of schools owned by religious organisations.

Mr Chima warned that any school caught collecting unapproved fees would be de-registered by the state government.

The stipulated fees for WAEC Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (SSCE) was N16,600 and N12,500 for NECO SSCE, he said.

The commissioner decried the situation where some private schools charged each student as much as N106,000 for WAEC SSCE.

Mr Chima also warned the schools against aiding their students to engage in examination malpractice. ”Any school caught involved in such would be de-recognised by the state government,” he said.

Onyeoma Agbo, the president of NAPPS, South-east zone, commended the state government for ensuring quality education, but appealed for government assistance to enable students in the crisis-ridden Ezza-Effium area to register for WAEC and NECO examinations.

Some public and private schools in Ezza and Effium communities in Ohaukwu Local Government Area were said to have been damaged during a recent inter-communal crisis in the area.

Kingsley Igboke, the chairman of the Ebonyi State chapter of NAPPS, said his members were ready to obey and abide by the rules guiding the operation of schools in the state. He urged members of the association to desist from sharp practices.

(NAN)