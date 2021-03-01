ADVERTISEMENT

The police in Anambra State said they have arrested three suspected members of different cult groups in the state.

The police spokesperson in the state, Haruna Mohammed, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Awka.

Mr Mohammed, a chief superintendent of police, said the arrest followed a raid on their hideouts by officers from the Special Anti-Cultism Squad, following an intelligence report.

The suspects, he said, have confessed to being members of ‘Python’ and ‘Viking’ confraternities.

Mr Mohammed did not, however, disclose which part of the state the suspects were apprehended.

“On Febuary 28, at about 6.20 a.m. after receiving a credible intelligence report, police operatives, attached to the Command Special Anti-cult unit, arrested three notorious cultists, following raids conducted on their hideouts.

“Suspects confessed to being members of Python and Vikings confraternities.

“They will be charged to court after the conclusion of the investigation,’’ he stated.

The police spokesperson assured Anambra residents of the police commitment to rid the state of criminals.

He urged members of the public to provide useful and timely information that will help in crime-fighting.

(NAN)