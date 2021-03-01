ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Enugu State Council, on Monday, decried the dearth of potable water in the state capital.

The council in a communique at the end of its congress appealed to the state government to step up efforts at providing potable water to residents of the state.

The congress said the perennial water scarcity, which has caused hardship to the people, especially those in the state capital, was unacceptable.

The NUJ also appealed to the state government to enforce the Enugu State Tenancy Law to check the astronomical rise in house rents in the state capital.

The union expressed concern that residents of the state capital and its environs were left at the mercy of house owners, lawyers and property agents, with regard to house rents.

The congress commended the state government on its plan to build a flyover at the T-Junction along Nsukka-Abakpa Road which would go a long way to ease the suffering of road users.

The council, however, urged the state government to consider building more flyovers in order to reduce the incessant traffic on major junctions in the state capital.

On insecurity, the congress urged the state government to “holistically” tackle the clashes between herders and farmers in the state, pointing out that women could no longer go to farms for fear of their lives.

“The council also wants the state government to enforce the law against open grazing as adopted by the South East Governors Forum.

“The state government should also beef up security in Oruku Community, Nkanu East Local Government Area, in order to douse the tension in the area.

“More so, the council urges the South East Governors Forum to speak up on the military invasion of Orlu, Imo State, just as any other burning national issues,” it said.

The council encouraged parents and guardians to enroll their children and wards in public schools, adding that this would compel the government to upgrade the infrastructure in public schools and as well enhance the welfare of teachers.

