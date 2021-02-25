ADVERTISEMENT

The Commissioner for Health in Anambra State, Vincent Okpala, said on Thursday that the government, through its Ministry of Health, has introduced more aggressive measures, including mobile testing, in order to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

Mr Okpala, a medical doctor, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka that the ministry has introduced a drive-through COVID-19 testing where samples would be collected while the residents go about their normal businesses.

The commissioner said a mobile truck with medical officers would drive through the streets to collect samples from the people voluntarily.

He appealed to the public to avail themselves of this opportunity and go out for free and voluntary testing.

The mobile team would also visit churches in the state to counsel the people on the need to go for voluntary testing, he said.

The commissioner said the ministry has recorded a high rate of compliance from some parishioners in churches visited in the state which allowed COVID-19 test to be administered to them.

“People must know their status, it makes the treatment of the virus easier as early treatments will increase the people’s chances of beating the virus tremendously.

“We know that people may wish to be tested under the new measures because they are very convenient and also help to demystify the myths around the virus,” he said.

“We all need to work together to control the spread of the virus, it is not a death sentence if detected on time,” he said.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Anambra State is 1,615 as of February 24, according to the data from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

Nineteen people have died so far from the viral infection in the state.

Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial capital, remains the epicentre of the infection, with 55,122 COVID-19 cases, so far.

Four hundred and three people have died so far in Lagos from the infection.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Nigeria is 153,842 as of February 24.

(NAN)