ADVERTISEMENT

The Anambra House of Assembly has expressed concerns over the rising wave of insecurity in the state.

The assembly urged the state government to take action to stem the drift.

Somtochukwu Udeze, representing Ogbaru ll Constituency, said during Wednesday’s plenary that the insecurity situation in the state has reached “alarming proportion.”

Mr Udeze cited the recent killing of four people and destruction of property at Ogwu-Ikpele in Ogbaru Local Government Area, over the discovery of crude oil, as one of the instances of trying moments for the state.

He described the unfortunate incidents, which happened on February 11, as a wake-up call for the state government and security agencies in the state.

Lawrence Ezeudu, representing Dunukofia, said the crisis at Ogwu-Ikpele spoke volumes about the porous security situation in the state.

“That community has the magic key to making Anambra an oil producing state. Therefore, the community needs to be secured,” Mr Ezeudu said.

Similarly, Pete Ibida, representing Njikoka ll State Constituency, said the unhealthy situation called for an urgent declaration of a state of emergency in the area.

“Anywhere crude oil is discovered, there is always catastrophe. This pathetic situation calls for pragmatic action from the state government,’’ Mr Ibida said.

Pascal Agbodike, representing Ihiala l State Constituency, said three persons also lost their lives at Azia community in his constituency.

In a resolution, the Speaker of the Assembly, Uche Okafor, called on Governor Willie Obiano to, as a matter of urgency, direct security agencies to intervene in the crisis at Ogwu-Ikpele in Ogbaru and Azia in Ihiala, to restore peace and order.

“What seems like a blessing in the form of crude oil should not be a curse. Most states are praying to become an oil producing state, as oil drives revenue.

“Now that Anambra is working toward that, we should not be killing ourselves over it.

“We urge the governor to also set up a Commission of Inquiry into the state of insecurity in the Ogwu-Ikpele community,’’ Mr Okafor said.

(NAN)