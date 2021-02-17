ADVERTISEMENT

The Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) said four deputy chairpersons of local government councils, councillors, supervisors and some personal aides to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State would be prosecuted if they fail to regularise their assets declaration forms.

The Coordinator of the CCB in Enugu State, Lucy Ijetta, disclosed this, on Wednesday, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu.

“I have forwarded the first batch of names of the affected political officeholders and I am about to send the second batch to CCB headquarters in Abuja.

“One year after assumption of office, four deputy local government chairmen, councillors and supervisors have yet to declare their assets.

“I have already compiled their names and the law must descend on those who have failed to do what is expected of them.

“I wrote a letter to the deputy chairmen as well as to the few special assistants and technical assistants of the governor that have yet to return their assets declaration forms.

“The time frame given to them to return the forms ended last week. So this is the last warning,” she said.

Mrs Ijetta said the list of the last batch of defaulters would be sent this week to the CCB headquarters and the affected persons would have themselves blame themselves for whatever happens.

She said the CCB has verified the information in the assets declaration forms of Governor Ugwuanyi, the deputy governor, the state chief judge, the state assembly speaker and a few other top politicians in the state.

“The information in the forms of the governor and speaker were verified in 2019 as soon as they assumed office.

“The commissioners and members of the state assembly have fully declared their assets.

“Other defaulters include some special assistants, technical assistants and few senior special assistants (to the governor).

“We expect that after leaving office, they will obtain the end-of-tenure form and also declare their assets,” Mrs Ijetta said.

(NAN)