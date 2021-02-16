ADVERTISEMENT

The Enugu State Government has said it would embark on massive shut down of hotels, eateries and other hospitality-related businesses that have not registered or renewed their annual registration with the government.

The General Manager of Enugu State Tourism Board, Steve Odo, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Monday.

Mr Odo said the board has served all hotels, eateries and other hospitality-related businesses demand notices either for outright registration or yearly renewal for more than a month now.

He said it was unfortunate that some proprietors of hotels, eateries and other hospitality-related businesses started operation in the state without due registration, which would have necessitated an inspection of their business premises by the state government through the board.

The general manager said for over four years now, some of the hotels, eateries and other hospitality related-businesses have not paid their yearly renewal fees to the government, thus denying the government of necessary revenue.

“Enugu State Tourism Board Law 2013 requires every hospitality, tourism and tourism-related establishments to apply for registration within 60 days of its operation and be registered, if so approved.

“The board has the right to refuse to grant such applications if the establishment does not conform to the minimum standard,” he said.

Mr Odo said a certificate of registration is usually issued to any registered establishment and that such certificate expires on December 31.

“It shall be renewable from year to year on payment of such fees as may be prescribed by the board.

“No hospitality and tourism-related activities or other such events shall hold in the state unless the same is first registered with the board upon payment of such fees as may be prescribed by the board,” he said.

Mr Odo said the enforcement of the board’s establishing law would be total and massive.

(NAN)