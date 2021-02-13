ADVERTISEMENT

The Anambra State Government has lifted a state-wide dusk-to-dawn curfew which was imposed eight days ago to check the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

The Secretary to the State Government, Solo Chukwulobelu, in a statement on Thursday, said the suspension of the curfew takes effect on February 13.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the Anambra State Government, on January 8, imposed a night curfew in the state and also directed civil servants from grade level one to 12 to work from home until further notice, because of the surge in COVID-19 infections.

The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Anambra was 1,053 as of February 5, while 19 people had died from the pandemic, according to data from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

COVID-19 infections in the state climbed to 1,271 by February 12, with no additional deaths.

Mr Chukwulobelu said the suspension of the curfew followed a report by the state COVID-19 Task Force that an increasing number of residents were now observing the preventive guidelines.

“We are not relenting. We shall continue with our various interventions, including public enlightenment, engagement with market leaders, churches, hospitals, caregivers and other stakeholders,” Mr Chukwulobelu stated.

He advised residents to continue to adhere to the guidelines, which include the use of protective face masks in public places.

“We urge residents to maintain social distancing in public gatherings, regular handwashing and use of hand sanitisers,” he added.

He further advised residents to approach a hospital or health facility, rather than indulge in self-medication, whenever they feel sick or show symptoms of COVID-19.

He said the mobile courts set up to enforce government’s guidelines on COVID-19 were still sitting, hence the need for residents to sustain adherence.

The centre for disease control, on Thursday, said there were 1,005 new COVID-19 cases across Nigeria, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 144,521.

So far, 1,734 deaths have been recorded from the viral infection, nationwide.

(NAN)