The police in Ebonyi State on Thursday said they have rescued a kidnap victim, Umoke Solomon, who was abducted on January 30 in the state.

The police spokesperson in the state, Loveth Odah, who confirmed the rescue in a statement on Thursday, said the victim was abducted at Isophumini II Ezzagu, Ishielu Local Government Area of the state.

“You will recall that on January 30, at about 7 p.m., some gunmen attacked three brothers, Umoke Solomon, Peter and Chikieze, together with one Otubo Sunday, at Isophumini II Ezzagu in Ishielu Local Government Area.

“The victims were driving in a Toyota Rav4 and a Toyota Camry car before the gunmen opened fire on them, as a result, the victims sustained gunshot injuries.

“In the processes, the gunmen abducted Umoke Solomon and took him to an unknown destination,” Ms Odah, a deputy superintendent of police, said.

She said the kidnappers contacted the victim’s family on February 3 and demanded N10 million ransom.

“On the same February 3, intelligence-led investigation which facilitated the unconditional release of the victim led operatives of AK Unit to the kidnappers’ hideout at a forest near Iyioku River, Ezzagu Forest in Ishielu.

The kidnappers escaped with gunshot wounds, she said, adding that the victim has reunited with his family.

The Commissioner of Police in Ebonyi, Aliyu Garba, has vowed to bring the kidnappers to justice.

(NAN)