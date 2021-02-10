ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Command in Anambra State said on Wednesday that 83 persons died in the 245 road accident recorded in the state in 2020.

The Sector Commander, Andrew Kumapayi, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka that the number of accidents in the state was high, compared to the 194 recorded in 2019.

Mr Kumapayi said that out of 576 persons involved in the crashes, 493 persons sustained some degree of injuries while 83 died.

“From the data, there was an increase in road traffic crashes in 2020, compared to what was recorded in 2019.

“It was in June 2020 that we recorded the highest fatality. Out of nine fatal crashes, 15 deaths were recorded,” he said.

The sector commander identified speed as one of the major factors responsible for road mishaps in the state.

He said the corps was making efforts to reduce the rate of road crashes by 15 per cent and fatalities by 20 per cent in the state.

“The corps has initiated a strategy which includes public education, enforcement of traffic rules and regulations as well as (the) use of mobile courts to try traffic offenders to serve as a deterrent.

“We now have three magistrates, one in each mobile court in the three senatorial districts,” he said.

(NAN)