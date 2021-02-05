ADVERTISEMENT

The police in Anambra State have launched an investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding the killing of a man, his wife and daughter at a church in Azia, Ihiala Local Government Area of the state.

The police spokesperson in the state, Haruna Mohammed, confirmed the killing to journalists on Friday in Awka.

Some assailants were said to have stormed the church at about 7 p.m. on Wednesday and attacked the family during a midweek church service.

The three died on the spot, while one other person sustained injuries from the attack.

The man was a 70-year-old businessman, his wife, 56, a school headmistress, while their daughter, 36, was a postgraduate student.

“A masked gunman came on a motorcycle to the church, walked inside and rained bullets on the affected persons after collecting the key of Mercedes C Class from the secondary school teacher.

“The assailant later moved to meet his cohorts, who were waiting outside; thereafter, they sped off with the car.

“On their way, the car developed a problem, they abandoned it at Okija, a neighbouring town,” a source said, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The police said they were intensifying efforts to arrest the killers.

(NAN)