The Anambra State Government has imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew from Monday, February 8, to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

The curfew will be between 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily, until further notice, according to a statement issued on Friday by the Secretary to the State Government, Solo Chukwulobelu.

Mr Chukwulobelu said the Governor Willie Obiano has directed civil servants from grade level one to 12 to work from home until further notice.

He said mobile courts would begin to try residents who flout COVID-19 safety protocols beginning from February 8.

COVID-19 Task Force in the state, including the Ministry of Health, and Ministry of Trade and Commerce have been empowered to increase their surveillance on hospitals and markets, and to shut down any that flouts the protocols, Mr Chukwulobelu said.

The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Anambra is 1,053 as of February 5, according to data from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

Nineteen people have so far died from the viral infection in Anambra State.