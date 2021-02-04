ADVERTISEMENT

The Enugu State Commissioner for Transport, Mathias Ekweremadu, is dead.

The deceased, who is the cousin of the former deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, died in Enugu on Thursday.

A close family member, who preferred to remain anonymous, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the commissioner slumped during an interaction with the Enugu State House of Assembly Committee on Transport led by a member representing Enugu East Rural constituency, Hillary Ugwu.

The family member, as well as a member of the assembly, said the deceased was rushed to the Niger Foundation Hospital where he was confirmed dead.

NAN correspondent who visited the late Ekweremadu’s residence at CKC Close, off Nawfia Street, Independence Layout, Enugu, reported that sympathisers were seen trooping to the house.

The sympathisers included some members of the state Executive Council, legislators, friends and kinsmen, while his wife, Stella, who was still in shock, was surrounded by female friends and relatives.

The late Ekweremadu was a two-term chairman of Aninri Local Government Area and a former member representing Aninri constituency in the state assembly.

(NAN)