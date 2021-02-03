Three police officers in Ebonyi State died on Wednesday in a road accident at the Isieke Junction on Abakaliki-Enugu Highway.
The Commissioner of Police in the State, Garba Aliyu, who confirmed the incident to journalists, said 10 other police officers sustained injuries in the accident.
“Yes, I am in the hospital now, we lost three officers while 10 others are under intensive care in the hospital,” Mr Aliyu said.
The accident occurred while the officers were returning from a “peace-keeping mission” after a communal crisis in Ezza-Effium, Ohaukwu Local Government Area of the state, the police commissioner said.
A leadership tussle among members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers in the two communities degenerated into a communal crisis recently.
(NAN)
