Three police officers in Ebonyi State died on Wednesday in a road accident at the Isieke Junction on Abakaliki-Enugu Highway.

The Commissioner of Police in the State, Garba Aliyu, who confirmed the incident to journalists, said 10 other police officers sustained injuries in the accident.

“Yes, I am in the hospital now, we lost three officers while 10 others are under intensive care in the hospital,” Mr Aliyu said.

The accident occurred while the officers were returning from a “peace-keeping mission” after a communal crisis in Ezza-Effium, Ohaukwu Local Government Area of the state, the police commissioner said.

A leadership tussle among members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers in the two communities degenerated into a communal crisis recently.

(NAN)