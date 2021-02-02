ADVERTISEMENT

The Enugu State Government has said it was worried over the apathy by residents of the state to go for COVID-19 test, despite the government setting up sample collection centres in all the 17 local government areas in the state.

The State Commissioner for Health, Ikechukwu Obi, said this during a press briefing on Monday in Enugu.

Mr Obi said the number of samples tested at various sample collection centres would help the government to plan for intervention.

“The government is not happy with the response it is getting from the sample (collection) centres because people are not coming out for tests.

“We need correct figures and data from the sample centres to work effectively.

“When you get tested, you provide valuable evidence and data for us to work with.

“The data for public health help in our responses, it is about the number of cases that determine the action the ministry of health, the government and stakeholders should take,” Mr Obi said.

The commissioner said international partners and agencies use figures and data to support disease control.

According to him, one of the best ways to prevent the pandemic is making use of non-pharmaceutical measures, which include all the COVID-19 safety rules – hand washing, wearing of face mask, social distancing and using sanitisers, among others.

“It is important for us to wear masks so as to avoid getting the virus, as well as saving others,” he said.

Mr Obi warned against people going to take vaccines from unauthorised places or persons in the state.

He added all vaccinators must have due authorisation and authority paper from the ministry.

The commissioner thanked all health workers in the ministry for their tireless effort in fighting against the pandemic in the state.

He called on residents to stop spreading negative rumour against COVID-19 vaccine.

“People with negative conspiracy theories on the anticipated Federal Government COVID-19 vaccine should stop the rumour.

“We are here as a ministry to safeguard the health of our people and lead them to the right path that would continue to guarantee their health and well-being,’’ he said.

(NAN)