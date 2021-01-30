Two chieftains of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Anambra State have predicted victory for the party in the November 6 governorship poll in the state.

Speaking in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka on Saturday, they said the party would prove its dominance in Anambra politics during the election.

The Managing Director of Anambra Signage and Advertisement Agency, Jude Emecheta, said APGA remained a mass movement of the people with an edge over the opposition parties.

He said the party was deeply on ground “because of how it has impacted on the lives of the people”.

“APGA is fully on ground, every local government transition committee chairman is an APGA person.

“Every councillor is an APGA person. We are in every community and every home, those saying otherwise are jokers.

“We are ready for the election. Since the former governor, Peter Obi’s era till now, APGA has maintained a strong grip on the state.

“Opposition parties have formed an alliance over and over to oust our party but repeatedly they have failed.

“APGA is a spirit that lives in the heart of every Anambra and Igbo man.

“The party stands the best chance in the November election.

“The factors that gave us all the 21 local governments in 2017 will work for us in 2021,” Mr Emecheta said.

He urged the people “to keep faith with APGA”, saying that the party would give the state a candidate that would stand tall above other candidates in the election.

He said every member of the party would be given a fair chance to jostle for the governorship ticket.

According to him, there would be no godfather to decide anybody’s fate against the wishes of the generality of members.

He said besides being a good brand and featuring the best candidate, the party also has a lot of projects to campaign with.

“Projects are not just about roads. Roads are important but there are critical infrastructures that have been put in place in Anambra. We will look at them during the campaign,” he said.

Also, Anthony Nchekwube, a member of the State Working Committee of APGA, said the high number of aspirants indicating interest in the party’s ticket was an indication of how viable APGA is.

Mr Nchekube, who is the State Auditor of the party, said APGA would continue to be the leading party in Anambra.

He said that the party would conduct a fair and credible party primary, which would enable the members to select the best candidate to fly the party’s flag during the poll.

(NAN)