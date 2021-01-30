ADVERTISEMENT

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said it plans to challenge the result of the December 5 Imo North Senatorial District by-election at the tribunal.

The PDP spokesperson in the state, Ogu Nwadike, who disclosed this in a statement on Friday, said the party’s decision was borne out of its dissatisfaction with the decision of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to declare the All Progressives Congress (APC) winner without a valid candidate.

Mr Nwadike said a political party without a candidate for a particular election should not be allowed to participate in that election.

In the event of the disqualification of a candidate for an election by a court of competent jurisdiction, it would be unlawful to declare the party as winner of the said election, he said.

Mr Nwadike said “in line with extant electoral laws, candidates for elections were fielded before elections, and not after elections.”

He added, “It is unlawful and illegal to field a candidate for an election after the election and this is what we have gone to challenge at the tribunal because the PDP should be declared winner since the APC had no candidate before going into the election.

“It is sheer illegal holding a Certificate of Return (CoR) in reserve for a party that is still in court striving to determine who its candidate should be, almost two months after the election.

“We urge the judiciary to defend our constitution by resisting pressure to declare a person as candidate of an already concluded election.

“It’s on this note that the PDP and Chief Emmanuel Okewulonu, our candidate have taken an objection to the Election Petition Tribunal for the election to seek a redress for the wrongful declaration of APC as (the) winner of the election,” he said.

A Federal High Court, on December 4, disqualified the APC candidate, Frank Ibezim, from the election for presenting a fake document to INEC.

(NAN)