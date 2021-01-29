ADVERTISEMENT

The police in Imo State said it has commenced investigation into the killing of two persons in Owerri.

One of the victims has been identified as Stephen Okonye, a lecturer in the Department of Computer Science, Federal Polytechnic, Nekede.

Ever Nwosu, a spokesperson of the polytechnic, told reporters on Thursday that Mr Okonye was shot by gunmen on Monday, alongside his friend, one Chimaobi Nwako, who was a member of Rain of Life Bible Church, Owerri, where the slain lecturer also served as an assistant pastor.

The late Mr Okonye hailed from Delta State, while his friend, Nwako, hailed from Ehime Mbano Local Government Area in Imo, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

“It is a very sad development and we are already investigating the circumstances surrounding the death,” Mr Nwosu said.

The police spokesperson in the state, Orlando Ikeokwu, said the killing was being investigated.

The Commander of the 211 Quick Response Group of the Nigeria Air Force, Elisha Bindul, whose office is close to the scene of the incident, said they discovered the lecturer’s body in a Lexus car a few moments after the sound of gunshots.

“It was about 8 p.m. on Monday when we heard the sound of gunshots.

“We got to the scene a few minutes later but the assailants took advantage of a traffic jam to attack their victims and escape.

“We alerted the police, who are currently on top of the situation,” Mr Bindul, a group captain, said.

(NAN)