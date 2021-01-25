ADVERTISEMENT

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State has vowed to arrest and prosecute people, including government officials, linked to the communal crisis involving Effium and Ezza Effium indigenes of Ohaukwu Local Government Area of the state.

Over 60 people have been arrested, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The police have confirmed that eight people died, while several houses have been razed in the crisis caused by a leadership dispute at a local motor park, NAN reported.

Even government officials involved in the carnage would not be spared, Mr Umahi said on Monday during a tour of the affected community.

“All political appointments and developmental projects being executed in the crisis area should be suspended until permanent peace returns to the area,” the governor said, adding that a judicial panel of inquiry would be set up to investigate the crisis.

The governor warned the opposition not to cash in on the crisis to heighten tension in the state.

He said he has ordered the arrest of the spokesperson of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state over “inflammatory publication” he made on social media about the crisis.

“I also urge the media not to use its pen to cause or escalate the crisis in the state because precious lives are involved,” he said.

Emmanuel Igwe, the governor’s aide on Parks Development, said he reported to “relevant authorities” the breach of peace at the Effium motor park where the crisis began.

Friday Nwite, a youth leader in the community, accused some politicians in the area as being behind the crisis.

(NAN)