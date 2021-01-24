ADVERTISEMENT

A former governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, said on Sunday that he was still a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) despite speculations that he had left the ruling party.

Mr Okorocha, senator representing Imo West, however, alleged that the party in the state has been hijacked by non-founding members and that President Muhammadu Buhari was not aware of the development.

He stated this in an address to the APC State Working Committee (SWC) members in Owerri, the Imo State capital.

Mr Okorocha denied speculations of planning to dump Nigeria’s ruling party following his plan to float a political movement.

The former governor had recently announced plans to form a new political movement ahead of the 2023 general elections.

He had earlier hinted, during his visit to Rivers State in December, that the plan was in response to agitations and complaints Nigerians were making on the state of the country.

Mr Okorocha said he was among the few that founded the party and would not be forced out by anyone within the state or at the national level.

“Our party is APC. Don’t be confused when I said that there were bad people and good people in both APC and PDP. And that the good people in the two parties should come together for the good of the nation. I was talking about a movement and not a party.

“I have not left APC. I am still in APC. Nobody has a stake in APC more than me. The worst insults I had in Imo and in the South-East in 2015, was because of APC and President Muhammadu Buhari. APC was formed by President Buhari, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, myself and a few other people. But those on congratulation trip, have taken over the party,” he said.

He demanded Mr Buhari’s intervention in the ongoing injustice allegedly meted out at elected APC Executives by another backed by the Imo State governor, Hope Uzodinma.

Mr Okorocha accused Mr Uzodinma of using state security to harass people and destroying state properties because they were built by him.

“Whatever they do here without the duly elected party officials in the State, including the planned registration exercise, expected to begin on Monday, would be null and void. We do not recognise Governor Uzodinma’s APC in Imo. That’s not APC in Imo State. That’s PDP People. How many APC members are among his more than one hundred and twenty appointees? None, of Course.

“We had a formidable APC until those who came through Ben Johnson way with the help of their likes, came to hijack the party. Now, they cannot fly because nature does not support injustice. President Muhammadu Buhari, as a man of justice, does not support injustice,” he alleged.