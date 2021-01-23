ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State has dissolved the State Executive Council.

A statement from the governor’s spokesperson, Onyebuchi Ememanka, on Saturday, said, “All those affected by this dissolution are to hand over all government properties in their possession, together with their handover notes, to their respective Permanent Secretaries”.

The statement said the governor’s chief of staff, Anthony Agbazuere, who was suspended for spraying money on a cleric inside the Government House, has been recalled.

Another statement released by the Secretary to State Government Chris Ezem, however, said some state officials were not affected by the cabinet dissolution.

The statement said, “The Governor has directed that the previous announcement exempts the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Uche Ihediwa, the Commissioner for Information, Chief John Okiyi-Kalu, and the Commissioner for Health, Dr Joe Osuji.

“They are to continue performing the duties of their offices along with the Secretary to State Government, Mr Chris Ezem.”

The dissolved state executive council was inaugurated in October 2019.

(NAN)