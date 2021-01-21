ADVERTISEMENT

The Anambra State Government, Thursday, announced the closure of a private school, Royal Ambassador’s Schools, in Onitsha for allegedly flouting the resumption directives and COVID-19 prevention protocols.

The government also said it was withdrawing the school’s licence.

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Basic Education in the state, Christy Obiano, said in a statement in Awka, the government action would serve as a deterrent to other schools.

An earlier directive from the government had said only proprietors and teachers should resume on January 18.

The proprietors and teachers, according to the directive, were expected to use two weeks to put in place necessary protocols against COVID-19 before pupils and students resume on February 1.

But the pupils and students of the Royal Ambassador’s Schools reportedly returned to classes in violation of the directive.

“Students and pupils of the schools were also seen without face masks, on Monday, January 18, receiving lessons against government’s directives.

“The schools’ fragrant disobedience to government’s directives can endanger the lives of children, and it is not in the best interest of education in the state,” the permanent secretary said.

The permanent secretary advised parents to withdraw their children from the school.

(NAN)