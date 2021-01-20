ADVERTISEMENT

Enugu State Government has awarded a N600 million contract for the rehabilitation of the 9th Mile Water Scheme.

The scheme is expected to boost water supply in the state, when completed.

The contract was awarded to FordMarx Nigeria Ltd, according to a statement issued on Wednesday by Anthony Onyia, the special adviser to the governor on Water Resources.

Mr Onyia said the “crash programme” water supply would be solar powered to address the peculiar challenges of power supply.

He said the rehabilitation would ensure adequate supply of potable water from Oji River, Ajali and Iva Valley water schemes to Enugu metropolis.

The project, he said, was a network of 12 boreholes connected to a pumping station and a mini treatment plant that would reticulate water to Enugu metropolis through transmission pipelines.

The project has a two year warranty and maintenance period by the company, the governor’s aide said.

He also disclosed that the commencement of bid opening and evaluation meeting for new Okwojo-Ngwo boreholes augmentation in Udi Local Government Area to Enugu metropolis.

He said the Okwojo-Ngwo boreholes augmentation to Enugu metropolis has a network of 10 solar powered boreholes and a new design that would boost water production and distribution in the state.

He said Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi administration was doing its best to maintain existing water facilities and to increase the sources of potable water supply in the state.

Enugu State Government is said to have also engaged a consultant to prepare engineering designs for the transmission, distribution of pipelines, reservoirs and booster stations for Nsukka Water Supply Project.

(NAN)