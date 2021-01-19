ADVERTISEMENT

The Governing Council of the Alex-Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu-Alike, Ebonyi State, has appointed Sunday Elom, a professor, as the third substantive vice-chancellor of the institution.

Registrar/Secretary of the University Council, Odisa Okeke, said in a statement on Tuesday that the appointment of Mr Elom, a medical biochemist, would take effect from February 11.

Mr Elom will take over from Chinedum Nwajiuba, a professor, whose five-year tenure will elapse on February 10.

“The general public is hereby notified that at an extraordinary meeting held on Tuesday, January 19, the Governing Council of the Alex-Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu-Alike, Ebonyi, appointed Professor Sunday Oge Elom, a Professor of Medical Biochemistry, as third substantive vice-chancellor of the institution with effect from February 11.

“Prof Elom takes over from Prof Chinedum Nwajiuba,” the statement said.

It said that the appointment was based on the report and recommendation from the joint Council Senate Selection Board constituted by the purpose in line with the university miscellaneous provision (Amendment) Act 2003.

(NAN)