An aide to Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State has resigned her appointment, saying she needed to do just that to “save” her marriage.

The aide, Emerald Udeakaji, was a special assistant on business development before her resignation in December.

“My resignation is borne out of family issues. I have given my 100 % loyalty to this government, but my family is tearing apart,” Mrs Udeakaji said in her resignation letter which she passed to the governor through the Secretary to the Ebonyi State Government.

Mrs Udeakaji told Mr Umahi that she was not an “ungrateful person” and that she appreciated all the governor did for her, but that she needed to heed a verse in the Bible that says, “Woman be submissive to your husband”.

“As a deaconess (that) I am, I have to go back to study my scripture very well. In obedience to these scriptures, I decided to resign and save my marriage.

“Please bear with me for my children’s sake. I wish you well in your future political endeavour,” she said.

Mrs Udeakaji declined to comment on her resignation when PREMIUM TIMES contacted her on Saturday.

The Commissioner for Information in the state, Uchenna Orji, said he was aware of Mrs Udeakaji’s resignation.

Governor Umahi has been struggling to shape the politics in Ebonyi to reflect his new political stance since his defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in November.

Mrs Udeakaji is said to have preferred to remain in the PDP because of her husband, instead of moving to the APC with the governor.

Mr Umahi has sacked some political appointees, including local government officials, over dissenting political views.

The governor, who dismissed speculations that he has ambition to contest for president in 2023, said he joined the APC because of “injustice” meted out to the South-east by the PDP.

“I want to clear the air that I never sought (for) PDP presidential ticket and I will not. So whoever that said that I moved to APC because they refused to zone the ticket to me is being very mischievous,” he said.