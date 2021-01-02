ADVERTISEMENT

The Auxiliary Bishop of Owerri Catholic Archdiocese, Moses Chikwe, who was kidnapped on Sunday, has been freed.

Mr Chikwe and his driver, Ndubuisi Robert, who was kidnapped with him, were freed on New Year day at about 10 p.m.

The Archbishop of the diocese, Anthony Obinna, confirmed their release in a statement on Friday night.

According to him, the bishop is still shaken from his traumatic experience while his driver is in the hospital for treatment for a deep cut inflicted on him by the kidnappers.

“With gratitude to God, I hereby inform all God’s faithful and people of goodwill everywhere that about 10 p.m. on the first day of January 2021, his Lordship, Most Rev Moses Chikwe and Mr Ndubuisi Robert, his driver, who were abducted in the evening of Sunday 27th December 2020 were finally released.

“I personally visited and saw Bishop Chikwe in his residence at about 10:43 p.m. looking and feeling very weak from the traumatic experience. Nevertheless, we continue to thank God for his goodness to us.

“At the time of my visit, Mr Ndubuisi Robert was unavailable because he had been speedily taken to hospital for the treatment of a deep cut he received on his hand from the kidnappers.”

The bishop expressed gratitude to the governments of Imo and Anambra states and security agencies in both states for working together to secure the release of the Bishop and his driver.

He, however, did not say if a ransom was paid for the release with kidnapping for ransom now rampant across Nigeria.

He thanked Pope Francis for mentioning the kidnap of the bishop and his driver and praying for their release at his Angelus message at the Vatican hours before they regained their freedom.

Mr Obinna concluded by thanking the bishops, priests, clergy and laity of the church as well as other Christians and people for their prayers and solidarity throughout the ordeal.