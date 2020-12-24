ADVERTISEMENT

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), South-East zone, has felicitated with Christians urging all to use the Christmas period to pray for peaceful coexistence.

The Southeast Zone Chairperson of MACBAN, Gidado Siddiki, said in a statement on Thursday in Enugu that imbibing the teachings of Jesus Christ would promote peaceful coexistence all over the country.

“It is yet another special time when our Christian brothers and sisters from the Southeast travel home in their numbers from across the world for Christmas.

“The members of MACBAN in the zone heartily pray for journey mercy to those that will be embarking on one journey or the other within this period.

“We welcome our brothers back to their home states,’’ he stated.

Mr Siddiki also felicitated with the various state governments in the zone and urged them to continue to ensure the security of lives and property.

He said though the outgoing year had its challenges, Nigerians were resilient enough absorb all the shocks 2020 threw at them.

“We wish to thank the various state governments and host communities in the zone for allowing us conducive space to ply our trade of cattle rearing and sales.

“We appreciate them for exhibiting exemplary lesson in brotherhood among the various tribes in Nigeria. We shall continue to pray for a better country where rights and privileges will be equitably spread.

“We pray that 2021 guarantees all of us greater life, good health, prosperity and unity in God’s name,’’ Mr Siddiki added.

(NAN)