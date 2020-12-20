ADVERTISEMENT

The police in Ebonyi State have taken over the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Secretariat in the state.

The police action, it was learnt, was sequel to the court case over the leadership of the party in the state.

The leadership tussle started after the defection of the state governor, David Umahi, from the party, which is the main opposition party in the country, to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The governor defected on November 18 at a ceremony attended by the Caretaker Chairman of the APC, Governor Mala Bunni of Yobe State.

Following the defection of the governor, the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) announced the dissolution of the state executive committees of the party.

It also dissolved the South-east Interim Executive of the party headed by the governor’s younger brother, Austin Umahi.

The NWC also set up an Interim Committee headed by Elder Fred Ụdọgụ, a former commissioner in the state.

The NWC’s decisions were also ratified by the National Executive Committee of the party.

Tussle

But the dissolved State Working Committee, led by its chairman, Onyekachi Nwebonyi, sued the National Chairman, Uche Secondus, the PDP and the newly inaugurated executive.

At the weekend, Mr Nwebonyi announced a meeting at the secretariat, which did not go down well with the recognised faction of the party.

With the matter still in court and suffering series of adjournment, the police in the state moved in to secure the secretariat, which was built by Mr Umahi while he was state chairman of the party.

Two police vans were seen stationed in front of the secretariat, located along the Enugu -Abakaliki expressway, while used tires were used to block the road from both sides.

When contacted, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Philip Maku, said the decision was to forestall a breakdown of law and order.

He said no one will be allowed into the premises pending when the court rules on the authentic leadership of the party in the state.