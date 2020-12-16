ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, on Wednesday, delightfully received in audience the State Champion at the 2020 Maltina Teacher of the Year competition, Chinwero Lilian, who was formally presented to the governor by the Management Team of Nigerian Breweries (NB) Plc, led by the Corporate Affairs Director, Sade Morgan.

Ms Lilian who teaches at Girls Secondary School, Akegbe-Ugwu, Nkanu West Local Government Area, is an indigene of Igugu, in Udenu Local Government Area of the Enugu State, and a niece to the Leader of the Enugu State House of Assembly, Ikechukwu Ezeugwu.

Presenting the Champion to Governor Ugwuanyi, at the EXCO Chambers of the Government House, Enugu, the Nigerian Breweries’ Corporate Affairs Director, Mrs Morgan, disclosed that the multinational company relied greatly on digital technology to drive participation in the completion and recorded a 55 per cent increase in the number of qualifying submissions from all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The director, who revealed that the winner was rewarded with a prize of N500,000.00 (Five Hundred Thousand Naira), a plaque and certificate, stressed that “she will serve as an inspiration to other teachers in the state and an ambassador for the programme when we open entries for the next edition in 2021”.

Pointing out that the gesture was “part of the company’s commitment to winning with Nigeria”, Mrs Morgan said that the Nigerian Breweries Plc, in 1994, established the Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund, to play a pivotal role in the development of the educational sector in Nigeria.

Responding, Governor Ugwuanyi congratulated Ms Lilian for the landmark feat, her enthusiasm, display of excellence and dedication to work.

The governor also commended the Nigerian Breweries Plc for the initiative and asked the company to write his office formally so that the state government will support Ms Lilian to further her education as she requested.