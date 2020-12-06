ADVERTISEMENT

The Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazụ, has suspended his Chief of Staff, ACB Agbazuere.

The governor’s decision was announced in a statement issued by the Secretary to the State Government, Chris Ezem.

He said the suspension is with immediate effect.

Although Mr Ezem did not give a reason for the suspension, a senior Abia government official told PREMIUM TIMES that Governor Ikpeazu decided to suspend Mr Agbazuere following a video which captured him spraying naira notes on a controversial Nigerian prophet, Odumeje, inside the Government House.

The video was published on Twitter.

“He shouldn’t have done that,” the official said, asking not to be named as he was not authorised to speak to journalists on the matter.

“I can assure you that the governor wasn’t aware that Odumeje was even there (in Government House). The governor was away from the state when it happened,” he added.

Nigerian elite are known to usually spray naira notes publicly to display affluence.

Nigeria’s economy is currently in a recession. Such action by the now suspended Abia official, some commentators argue, underscores the insensitivity of some Nigerian public officials.

In his statement on Sunday, Mr Ezem did not specify the duration of the suspension.

He, however, said the governor also appointed the Permanent Secretary in charge of Government House, Alozie Odoemelam, as the acting chief of staff.

The statement read: “Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, has directed the immediate suspension from office of the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Dr ACB Agbazuere”

“The Permanent Secretary, Government House, Mr Alozie Odoemelam, will perform the duties of the office of Chief of Staff until further notice.”