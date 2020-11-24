Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi state on Tuesday continued his sacking spree in the state as he announced the dissolution of governing boards of the state’s two tertiary education institutions.

The governor also sacked 16 more aides from various local governments in the state.

The boards dissolved are for the Ebonyi State University Governing Council and the Ebonyi State College of Education, Ikwo.

The two boards are headed by Ambassador Franklin Ogbuewu and a former Minister of State for Health, Fidelis Nwankwo.

The dissolution of the boards and the sack of the aides was announced by the Secretary to the State Government, Kenneth Ụgbala.

Mr Ugbala said the dissolution of the two boards was to enthrone efficiency in service delivery.

The statement reads: “In the further effort of Ebonyi State Government to enthrone efficiency in service delivery, the Governor of Ebonyi State, Engr David Nweze Umahi, has approved the dissolution of the Ebonyi State University Governing Council and the Ebonyi State College of Education, Ikwo Governing Board with immediate effect.

“The Chairmen and members of the affected Council and Board are directed to hand over all government property in their possession to the Vice Chancellor and the Provost respectively before the close of work on Tuesday, 24th November, 2020.

“Copies of the handover notes should be submitted to the Secretary to the State Government/Coordinating Commissioner without delay. All concerned are to ensure strict compliance,” the statement added.

The governor in another statement announced the sack of 16 aides, who are mostly technical assistants.

Mr Ụgbala said they were sacked for alleged dereliction of duty.

The governor also asked the affected persons to submit all government properties in their possession on or before the close of work today.

“Following the directive of the Governor of Ebonyi State, Engr. David Nweze Umahi, the underlisted political appointees are hereby relieved of their appointments for dereliction of duty with immediate effect.

They are: ” Mr Atuma Stephen Ifeanyi (Technical Assistant, TA), Barr. Jude Nwovu (Technical Assistant, TA), Ifeanyi Ogbuewu (Technical Assistant, TA), Chinyere Oreke Daniel (Technical Assistant, TA), Chinoso Iboke (Liaison Officer), Chinedu Iteshi (Liaison Officer), Agatha Nwancho (Member, DC Management Committee), Nwaforagu Ikechukwu (Member, DC Management Committee).

Others include; Kingdom Otubo (Technical Assistant, TA), Oforbuike Nwoba (Technical Assistant, TA), Udoka Elias (Technical Assistant, TA), Sabastine Ojiogu (Technical Assistant, TA), Ejimofor Aleke (Technical Assistant, TA), Amarachi Eze (Technical Assistant, TA), Okoro Idam Eni(Technical Assistant, TA) and Hon. Collins Out Eleri (Technical Assistant, TA),” the statement added.

Mr Umahi has been on a sacking/dissolution spree since last week in the wake of his defection to the All Progressive Congress from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), on November 20.

Last week, he announced the sacking of almost all political appointees from Ohaukwu local government area of the state.

The sacked aides from Ohaukwu LGA, according to Mr Ụgbọala was in order to “ensure greater participation of Ebonyi people in governance.”

The affected officials included all LGA development centre coordinators, executive assistants, senior technical assistants, technical assistants, liaison officers and management committee members of development centres.

The leader of the PDP and former governor of the state, Senator Sam Egwu hails from the local government, raising suspicion that the sackings were a means of removing Mr Egwu’s loyalists from Mr Umahi’s administration.

The governor also sacked four of his technical assistants on Saturday for dereliction of duty.

They include Cletus Ogbonna, John Osi, Tochukwu Ali and Olachi Arua.