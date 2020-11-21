ADVERTISEMENT

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi has sacked four of his technical assistants for dereliction of duty.

The decision was announced via a statement signed by Kenneth Ugbala, Secretary to the State Government (SSG), and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday.

The affected officers, according to the statement, include Cletus Ogbonna, John Osi, Tochukwu Ali and Olachi Arua.

“All affected officers are directed to handover all government property in their possession to the SSG before the close of work on Monday, Nov. 23.

“The officers are to comply strictly with this directive,” the statement said.

The governor, who recently defected to the ruling APC had on November 20, sacked categories of aides from Ohaukwu LGA, in order to “ensure greater participation of Ebonyi people in governance”.

The affected officials included all LGA development centre coordinators, executive assistants, senior technical assistants, technical assistants, liaison officers and management committee members of development centres. (NAN)