The former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has claimed he was not surprised with the defection of Ebonyi State governor, Dave Umahi, from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He said in a post on Twitter on Wednesday that Mr Umahi has long left the opposition party before his official exit this week.

The Ebonyi governor on Tuesday announced that he defected from the PDP because of the party’s injustice against his South-East zone.

“Let me clear the air and state that I never sought the ticket of the PDP presidency and I will not. Whoever that said that I moved to APC because they refused to zone the ticket to me is being very mischievous. Because even if PDP promises me, an individual a presidential ticket, how does it work?”

“It is expected that over 8000 delegates would elect the person and such a promise can not happen without more than 10 or 20 people. People are being very mischievous but I tell you, there are a lot of prominent people from the South East that can take the slot of PDP.”

But Mr Fayose, a stakeholder of the PDP in South-West, said Mr Umahi’s decision was not connected to the interest of the Igbo people.

“Gov Umahi defected to APC long ago before this unjustifiable move, which clearly has nothing to do with the interest of the Igbo nation. This is a reflection of the type of leadership our country parades.”

“Though his action dampens hope for liberation, but I’m sure Nigerians will laugh last because sometimes, it will appear to have gotten so bad before it will begin to get better.”

Earlier, the governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, said Mr Umahi’s ambition is to be the APC’s presidential candidate in 2023.

“My friend, Umahi, wants to be president. There is no problem about that. You have a right to be president. Nobody can stop you. You are educated. You have been a governor for two terms, so you are qualified to say I want to be president of Nigeria.”

“But that does not mean that because you want to blackmail your party, and tell lies to the people you are leaving the party because of the injustice meted against the South-East; that is not correct,” Mr Wike noted.