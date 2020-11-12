ADVERTISEMENT

Lecturers at the Ebonyi State University (EBSU) are still on strike, the Chair of the institution`s Academic Staff Union of Nigerian Universities (ASUU), Ikechukwu Igwenyi, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abakaliki.

Mr Igwenyi, an associate professor, denied the claims making the rounds that academic activities had resumed in the institution.

He said Ebonyi State University lecturers are part of the nationwide strike called by the national ASUU.

“The strike embarked upon by the union across Nigeria is still in force in our own school …The reports in the social media announcing that academic activities have resumed in the school is false and misleading,’’ Mr Igwenyi said.

Authorities at Ebonyi State University had fixed the institution’s 2020 matriculation for Saturday, November 14.

But Mr Igwenyi said no ASUU member will attend the ceremony.

“We are not unaware of the 2019/2020 matriculation ceremony of the school reportedly scheduled to hold on Saturday.

“No member of the union would attend the purported ceremony and none of us will be induced or coerced to attend the matriculation, or to resume academic activities.

“ASUU is still on a national strike, that is total, comprehensive and indefinite. And when strike action is total and comprehensive it means there shall be no academic activities.”

(NAN)