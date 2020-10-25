The Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, has sacked one of his security aides and three grassroots coordinators over the recent destruction of police stations and other properties in their domains.

A statement by the secretary to the state government, Kenneth Ugbala, on Sunday, said that the special assistant on security and utility (urban), Nchekwube Aniakor, and three development centre coordinators have been relieved of their duties immediately.

The sacked development centre coordinators are Amos Ogbonnaya, Anuagata development centre; Jerry Okorie Ude, Okposi development centre; and Martha Nwankwo, Ohaozara-East development centre.

The three development centres are in Governor Umahi’s Ohaozara local government, where hoodlums attacked and burnt down police stations on Thursday.

The hoodlums also attacked about three other police stations in Abakaliki, the state capital, on Wednesday.

The hoodlums destroyed other utilities in the state capitol, especially the decorative street lights installed in various parts of the state.

Mr Ụgbala said the governor sacked the appointees in his determination to secure the state and for their non-performance.

The governor, according to the statement, also appointed their replacements in acting capacities.

They include: Tochukwu Uzor, Anuagata development centre, Henry Ugochi Ovoke, Okposi development centre, and Ernest Okorie, Ohaozara-East development centre.

Chidiebere Egwu was also appointed as special assistant on internal security and utility (urban) to replace Mr Aniakor.

Mr Ugbala said all the appointments are with immediate effect.

“All the affected former officials are directed to hand over all government property in their possession to the Secretary to the State Government/Coordinating Commissioner before the close of work on Monday 26th of October 2020,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, the governor has directed that banks in the state should re-open for business on Monday.

Banks in the state had been shut down following the violence and attacks on security agencies in the state by hoodlums in the aftermath of the #EndSARS protests in the state.

The commissioner for information, Uchenna Orji, in a statement, said the directive followed a review of the security situation in the state with the security chiefs, youth and religious leaders.

“The governor assures all business owners in the state and the general public of their safety and urges them to freely go about their lawful businesses as the situation is under control,” Mr Orji said.