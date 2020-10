ADVERTISEMENT

The Enugu State Government has imposed a 24-hour curfew on three local government areas.

The state’s information commissioner, Nyalelugo Aroh, said the curfew was imposed because of the hijack of #EndSARS protests by “miscreants who plan to unleash mayhem.”

The 24-hour curfew is to commence from 7 p.m. today, the official said.

More details later…