Youth in Ebonyi State on Monday joined their counterparts in other states in the #EndSARS protests rocking the country.

The protest was peaceful and orderly without any violence.

The youth, PREMIUM TIMES learnt, matched from Presco junction to Udensi and Government House, Abakaliki, the state capital.

Bearing placards with different inscriptions, the youth said the disbandment of the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) was not enough.

They demanded an immediate release of all arrested protesters across the country and justice for all deceased victims of police brutality and appropriate compensation for their families.

They also demanded the setting up an independent body to oversee the investigation and prosecution of all police misconduct.

Other demands by the youth include psychological evaluation, re-training and re-orientation of all former SARS officers before re-integrating them into other units of the police force.

They demanded that such psychological evaluation of the SARS officers must be carried out by an independent body even as they canvassed for increased pay for all police officers in the country.

Phyno, Flavour, Zoro for Enugu protest tomorrow

Meanwhile, popular Nigerian rapper, Chibuzor Azubuike, popularly known as Phyno, is set to lead the Enugu version of the protest tomorrow (Tuesday).

Also joining him are two other musicians from the southeast, highlife crooner Chinedu Okoli known as Flavour and rapper Owoh China Zoro.

The trio made the announcement in separate posts on their respective Twitter handles on Monday.

“Enugu!!! See u 2moro at Okpara square.

I have a lot of questions to ask, and we must get answers before we leave .. we need answers.. we come in peace!!! END SARS AND FIX EAST. #endsars #fixeast”, Phyno tweeted .

ADVERTISEMENT

“I will be marching with my people in Enugu for a peaceful protest Tommorrow !!! Please come with your face mask,” Zoro wrote.

Flavour wrote: “Anyi apuo!!!

Flexed biceps

Enugu tomorrow! Come one, come all #EndSARS

@phynofino

@ZoroSwagbag.”

The protest, according to the organisers, will begin from Ọkpara square from 7 a.m. and terminate at Government House Enugu with a stopover at Police Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Enugu, where they will present their demands to the police hierarchy in the state.