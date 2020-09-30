ADVERTISEMENT

One person has been reported missing and 8 others injured as Ezeke-Amasiri community clashed with their neighbouring Amata-Akpoha community.

Both communities in Afikpo North Local Government Area of Ebonyi state have been having a dispute over a mineral-rich land in the area.

Chairperson of the council, Oby Oko Enyim, who confirmed the recent clash, condemned Amata-Akpoha community for brutally attacking their neighbours.

She directed security agencies to arrest and prosecute the perpetrators of the dastardly act to serve as a deterrent to others.

Mrs Enyim spoke during an emergency peace and security meeting she convened at the Council Hall, Afikpo, to address the issue with a view to ending the dispute.

She appealed to the two communities to sustain the spirit of brotherhood that has existed between them for years.

She called on the people of the area to desist from taking laws into their hands no matter the provocation as the government will ensure that justice is not only done but seen to have been done.

The council boss also directed that henceforth nobody should enter the disputed land for any reason till the matter is amicably resolved.

She called on community leaders on both sides to join hands with her administration to ensure a peaceful resolution of the disputed land.

On their part, the coordinators of Amasiri Development Centre, Ngozichika Ezeugo and her Amoha counterpart, Theodore Chikwendu Ihite, applauded the council chairperson for her quick intervention in the matter and implored their people to embrace peace for sustainable development in the area

The Divisional Police Officer, Livinus Nwenyim, said the police with the State Security Service is working assiduously to bring peace to the two communities.

He assured that the perpetrators of the act will be arrested and made to face the full weight of the law, adding that his men will maintain 24-hour patrol/surveillance on the disputed land in line with the directive of the council boss.

Some of the stakeholders, who spoke, include John Igidi, David Egwu and Geofrey Oko, assured the council chairperson of their continued cooperation and commitment for peace to thrive in their respective communities.

