The Mala Buni-led caretaker/extraordinary national convention planning committee of Nigeria’s ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has set up a six-member team to reconcile aggrieved factions in its Ekiti State branch.

The team, announced at the party’s National Secretariat on Tuesday, is led by the Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai.

Other members of the six-member team include the deputy speaker of Nigeria’s House of Representative, Idris Wase; Rochas Okorocha; Jafaru Isah; former Lagos military governor, Buba Marwa, and Ini Morga, who is to serve as the team’s secretary.

The Ekiti State governor, Kayode Fayemi, was controversially suspended over the weekend.

The discord within the Ekiti APC leadership worsened last week when Babafemi Ojudu, the political adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari, was suspended alongside 10 other party bigwigs for alleged anti-party practices.

In their defence, Tony Adeniyi, a former senator and leader of the new faction, accused Mr Fayemi and his loyalists of “perpetrating illegalities in the name of the APC”.

However, in a separate statement, the national secretariat of the ruling APC rejected the ‘suspension’ of Mr Fayemi and maintained neutrality in the crisis rocking the state chapter.

“The actions are a nullity as the Party’s National Secretariat is yet to receive communication from the state chapter on the purported ‘suspensions’. We strongly advise all members to adhere to our party constitution.

“Governor Kayode Fayemi remains the leader of the party in Ekiti State,” the party said before setting up the reconciliatory team.

