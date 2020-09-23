Proscribed secessionist group, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has declared October 1, 2020, as sit-at-home across the Southeast.

The group said the decision followed credible intelligence alleging terrorist groups’ plan to “slaughter” people of the region who intend to celebrate Independence Day.

PREMIUM TIMES could not independently verify the authenticity of the group’s claim.

In a statement by the Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, IPOB said its members would join its Yoruba counterparts agitating for Oduduwa Republic, in public protests, to mark the day.

The pro-Biafran group stressed that a complete and total lockdown of ‘Biafraland’ and other terror ravaged areas of the Middle Belt come October 2020 was sacrosanct, irreversible and non-negotiable.

It enjoined all Biafrans and every conscious Nigerian to boycott every government organised ceremony designed to eulogise Nigeria.

The statement partly reads: “We the global movement of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) ably led by our great Leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, wish to announce to all Biafrans, friends of Biafra and lovers of freedom all over the world that Biafrans across the globe shall observe a sit-at-home in Biafraland and where permissible in the diaspora, join our Yoruba brethren agitating for Oduduwa Republic, in public protests to mark the October 1, 2020.

“We therefore, enjoin all Biafrans and every conscious Nigerian, especially those ethnic nationalities reeling from the triple double blow of state sponsored terrorism, bad governance and economic annihilation, to boycott every government organised ceremony designed to eulogise the failure that Nigeria has become.

“This is the time to let the world know how disastrously intolerable human existence is in Nigeria today.

“If you want to see an end to terrorism and organised mediocrity, now is the time to register your anger by ensuring that you and your household sit-at-home on October 1, 2020. Do not risk the life and well-being of your children by allowing them to gather in groups in the open where terrorists may find it easier to blow them up or kidnap them.

“There is credible intelligence that terrorist groups are planning to slaughter our children should they venture out to celebrate or March on October 1st.

“This order is to highlight our position and resolve as Biafrans that we are no longer interested in propping up a crumbling terrorist state.

“The leadership of this great movement in conjunction with supporters of Biafra freedom across the globe have concluded every arrangement to let the whole world know and understand that we are no longer part of this shambolic monument to terrorism and failure.

“As this long-expired man-made contraption marks her abused independence on October 1st this year, we IPOB will appropriately declare our intention towards the full and irreversible restoration of Biafra sovereignty and independence for all oppressed ethnic groups in Nigeria.

“Complete and total lockdown of Biafraland and other terror ravaged areas of the Middle Belt come 1st of October 2020 is sacrosanct, irreversible and non-negotiable!” Mr Powerful said.

