Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State has congratulated his counterpart, Godwin Obaseki’ on his re-election at the just concluded governorship election in Edo State.

Mr Umahi observed that though it was a keenly contested election, Mr Obaseki’s re-election has yet again rekindled hope in the nation’s democracy and the electoral process which has allowed, unhindered, the wishes and aspirations of the people to prevail.

He pointed out that Mr Obaseki’s electoral value and his capacity to deliver democratic dividends explains why the Edo people closed ranks and returned him for a second term.

The governor, in a statement by his media aide, Francis Nwaze, urged the re-elected governor to remember not the former things but propound approaches for greater Edo state, which is the major reason for his re-election.

“I congratulate you on your well-deserved victory.

“Your re-election has confirmed your electoral appeal in Edo state. Remember not the former things, get to work and take Edo State to another greater heights.

“I am happy because your re-election has rekindled faith in the electoral process and our democracy”, Umahi said.

Mr Obaseki was on Sunday afternoon declared winner of Edo state governorship election by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

The result of the election, held in all Edo’s 18 local governments, was declared by INEC in Benin, the state capital.

“Godwin Obaseki of the PDP, having satisfied the requirement of the law and scored the highest number of votes, is hereby declared the winner,” Johnson Alalibo, the chief returning officer of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the state, announced on Sunday afternoon.

Mr Obaseki polled 307,955 votes to defeat his main rival, Osagie Ize-Iyamu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who had 223,619 votes.

He also won in 13 of the 18 local government areas and thus scored more than 25 per cent of votes cast in two-thirds of the local governments in the state to satisfy the second constitutional requirement to be declared governor.

Mr Obaseki won his first election in 2016 as a candidate of the APC, principally supported by Adams Oshiomhole, the immediate past governor and former chairman of the APC. Mr Ize-Iyamu was then the candidate of the PDP.

