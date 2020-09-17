The Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, has suspended the executive secretary of the Aba Town Planning Authority, Okezie Ahutionye.

The governor gave the order when he visited the site of a building in Aba which collapsed while under construction.

The governor expressed his deep sadness over the incident, which has so far claimed five lives.

Two more deaths were confirmed Thursday after three were confirmed on Wednesday, the day of the collapse.

The visibly angry Mr Ikpeazu also expressed shock at the low quality materials used to erect the three-storey building.

He therefore ordered for the immediate suspension of Mr Ahutionye and directed security agents to arrest the developer of the property and bring him to justice swiftly.

Governor Ikpeazu, who expressed his desire to meet with the family of the dead victims, also directed the state ministry of land, planning and survey to improve its supervision at construction sites.

He condemned those who embark on construction of buildings without obtaining proper approvals, warning them to desist from such acts or face dire consequences.

Mr Ikpeazu was accompanied by his deputy, Ude Oko Chukwu, acting transition council chairperson of Aba South LGA, Fred Aja Ogwo, among other top government officials.

Meanwhile, Mr Ikpeazu has appointed the deputy general manager of the Abia State Environnental Protection Agency (ASEPA), Roland Nwakanma, as the site coordinator for the ongoing search and recovery efforts at the site of the collapsed building.

This was revealed by the state commissioner for information, John Okiyi Kalu, while addressing journalists after the commissioning of the Abia State infectious disease hospital and COVID-19 treatment centre in Aba.

He assured that the governor is directly supervising the recovery efforts and will ensure that anyone found culpable in the building collapse will be brought to justice.

