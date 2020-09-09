The Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), Ebonyi State chapter, has called off its indefinite strike.

The workers had embarked on the strike on August 13 to protest the non- implementation of the consolidated judiciary staff salary structure by the state government.

The strike had crippled judicial activities in the state with the courts remaining shut.

However, after negotiations with the state government on Wednesday, the union agreed to suspend the strike.

National Organising Secretary of Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria, Chinedu Eze, announced the suspension of the strike on Wednesday in Abakaliki, the state capital.

He explained that the decision followed the intervention of various stakeholders.

According to him, calling off the industrial action will enable the state government to look into the demand of the workers and address areas of concern.

The Chairman, Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria in Ebonyi State, Nnachi Oko, said the workers would abide by any decision reached by the national leadership of the union and commended members for supporting the industrial action while it lasted.

