Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, on Wednesday, approved the constitution of an ad hoc committee on the status of all properties belonging to the state government.

In a statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Simon Ortuanya, the nine-member ad hoc committee, headed by the Deputy Chief of Staff to the Governor, Malachy Okwueze, is to identify Enugu State Government properties where so ever found; determine the status of the properties and the level of compliance with monetization of the state government properties.

Other terms of reference, according to the statement, are “to identify Enugu State Government landed properties in and out of the state; verify the claims of individuals or corporate bodies to Enugu State Government properties; identify the level of indebtedness of individuals and corporate bodies to Enugu State Government with respect to government’s landed property allocations; and to make further findings and/or recommendations that are reasonably incidental to the attainment of the above objectives”.

The committee, which is expected to complete its assignment within two months of its inauguration, has the following members: Livinus Okoro (Auditor General, Enugu State); Charles Ngene (Deputy Director, Town Planning); Dennis Ezema; Kingsley Chime and Jeff Ogbodo.

Others are Joshua Udeh, Ebuka Odoh and Okeke Monday, Esq (SA to the Governor, SSG’s Office) who serves as the Secretary.

