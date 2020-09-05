‘God sent me to kill herbalist,’ Pastor facing murder charges says

The Police Command in Anambra says it has commenced investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding the alleged murder of a native doctor by a pastor.

A statement issued on Friday in Awka by Haruna Mohammed, the Command’s spokesman, identified the herbalist victim as 60-year-old Oliver Ugwu of Umusiome village, Nkpor near Onitsha.

He said the suspect, Uchenna Chukwuma, 21, a pastor who reside at Ugwuezue street, Umusiome Nkpor near Onitsha, allegedly carried out the murder with a machete on Sept. 3.

“The suspect, who hails from Amagunze in Nkanu East LGA of Enugu State, claimed during interrogation that as a pastor, he was sent by God to kill the native doctor.

“The suspect further alleged that the victim was disturbing him spiritually and had not allowed him to progress financially,” Mr Mohammed stated.

The Police spokesman said detectives attached to Ogidi Division led by the DPO, CSP Ekuri Remigius, visited the scene of the crime and rushed the victim to Iyi Enu hospital Ogidi for medical attention.

He said the herbalist was certified dead by the medical doctor at the hospital, and the corpse was deposited at the hospital mortuary for autopsy.

According to him, the machete used in perpetrating the crime was recovered as exhibit and the case transfered to the Criminal Investigation Department for investigation.

(NAN)

